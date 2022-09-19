Reviewing Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) & M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 7.44% -9.43% 3.74% M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -79.10% 6.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cogent Communications and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $589.80 million 4.38 $48.19 million $0.93 57.87 M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A -$1.99 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cogent Communications and M3-Brigade Acquisition II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 2 0 2 0 2.00 M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus price target of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.97%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides Internet access and private network services to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. In addition, the company offers off-net services to corporate customers using other carriers' circuits to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to the network. Further, it operates data centers that allow its customers to collocate their equipment and access the network. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 3,035 buildings and on-net services to 1,817 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

