Revomon (REVO) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Revomon (REVO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $31,872.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00119385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00858074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. The official website for Revomon is revomon.io. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revomon

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

