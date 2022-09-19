RichQUACK.com Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.48 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $30.48 million and $2.07 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00117703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00870102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com launched on June 6th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rich Quack (QUACK) is a hyper Deflationary, self-generating automatic liquidity that pays out-static rewards to holders. 50% sent to blackhole, 5% Auto LP, 5% Auto Farm. LP Locked for 5years. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.