RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on RIOCF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

RIOCF opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

