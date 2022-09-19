RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $1.98 million and $812,275.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,710.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010882 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00063942 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

