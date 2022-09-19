Ritocoin (RITO) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ritocoin has a market cap of $65,494.84 and $45.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00117764 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00874137 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Ritocoin
Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,720,440,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,057,574 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin.
Ritocoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.