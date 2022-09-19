Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 147,225 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,225 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $72,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 486.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Medpace by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 56,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.65 per share, with a total value of $8,916,211.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,774,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 274,724 shares of company stock valued at $43,217,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $150.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.