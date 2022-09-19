Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 8,423 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 630,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $37,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 354,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 87,455 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $57.71 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $75.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.07.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

