Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,468,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,954 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $70,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $81,000. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $136.79.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

