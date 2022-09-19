Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. Bio-Techne makes up approximately 1.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $78,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 42.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $307.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.61. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $301.45 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Articles

