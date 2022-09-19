Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $32,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Heska by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Heska by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $86.81 on Monday. Heska Co. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $269.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.20 million, a PE ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

