Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $25,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 254.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after buying an additional 866,654 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,649,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after buying an additional 354,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 102.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 331,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Phreesia by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE PHR opened at $27.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.75. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Phreesia Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.