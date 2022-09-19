Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $48,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 447,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 206,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $170.28 on Monday. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.43 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kadant

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.84%.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.