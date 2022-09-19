Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $102.76 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Exponent comprises about 1.5% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $102,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,865,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,905,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,565,000 after acquiring an additional 138,798 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 15.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,446,000 after acquiring an additional 323,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,088,000 after acquiring an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPO stock opened at $89.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average of $95.67. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

