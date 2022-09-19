Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $34.60 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $34,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 351.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WSO opened at $269.93 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.20.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

