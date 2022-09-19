Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $43.66 Million Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $43,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in IAC by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in IAC by 33.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.79.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IAC stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $158.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.50.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -10.8 EPS for the current year.

IAC Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

