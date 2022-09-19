Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $45.31 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313,847 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $45,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,180,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,920,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.62. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

