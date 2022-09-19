Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $51.10 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $51,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Chemed by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chemed by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHE opened at $480.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $485.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.17. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

