Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $60,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 120,807 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 498.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 53,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVA opened at $39.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $2,280,274.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,343.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 60,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $2,280,274.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,343.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 662,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,218,916. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

