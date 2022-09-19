Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,077,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $67,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,086.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 81,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $79.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $145.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

