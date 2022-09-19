Riverbridge Partners LLC Invests $57.70 Million in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,516,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,695,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,444 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 80.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 59.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,914,000 after acquiring an additional 951,576 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after acquiring an additional 314,089 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 20.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,207,000 after acquiring an additional 341,315 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 5.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DH opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

