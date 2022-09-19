Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $58,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $425.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

