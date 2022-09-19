Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 7,548 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $46,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USPH opened at $77.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.32. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 55.97%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

In related news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $163,497.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,817.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $163,497.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,817.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,626 shares of company stock worth $918,170 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

