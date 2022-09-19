Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,096,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,402 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $65,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NATI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in National Instruments by 65.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in National Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Instruments Trading Up 1.6 %

NATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Instruments from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.13.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 143.59%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Stories

