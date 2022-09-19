Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Roblox Trading Down 9.2 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $39.50 on Monday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 707,960 shares of company stock worth $30,289,182. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

