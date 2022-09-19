ROOBEE Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.03 million and $746,627.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00089216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00080673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007705 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

