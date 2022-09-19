Roseon Finance (ROSN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.19 Million

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Roseon Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Roseon Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Roseon Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004867 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000386 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00030315 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Roseon Finance Coin Profile

Roseon Finance (CRYPTO:ROSN) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2021. Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official website is roseon.finance. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Roseon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon Finance is a mobile yield aggregator designed to manage crypto + NFT portfolios and optimizes yield across DeFi and CeFi networks.Key elements of the Roseon Finance ecosystem:Roseon Mobile is a mobile crypto app that tightly integrates with CeFi and DeFi services within a single interface to help simplify the digital asset investing experience.Roseon Aggregator Service integrates with external CeFi and DeFi sources to bring liquidity, yield and NFTs into the Roseon ecosystem.Roseon.DeFi is a decentralized yield farming application designed to provide liquidity pools, swaps and yield aggregation as it will interact with the other DeFi services with the goal of optimization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roseon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Roseon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

