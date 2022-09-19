Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Major Shareholder Sells $8,107,732.80 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. Gg sold 190,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $8,107,732.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,235,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,555,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 98.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPRX. UBS Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 24,842,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,982,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after acquiring an additional 767,864 shares during the period. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

