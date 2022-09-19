RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $60.61 million and $27,932.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $19,324.19 or 1.00124630 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,136 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. The Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is the token used to pay for the execution of transactions in RSK. You can convert BTC into RBTC by sending BTC through the Powpeg (both in Testnet and Mainnet), or by using the faucet in Testnet, or exchanges in Mainnet. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

