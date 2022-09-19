RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) PT Raised to €42.00

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €41.75 ($42.60) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on RTL Group from €66.00 ($67.35) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

RTL Group Stock Down 9.1 %

RGLXY stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, and RTL Up free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now! thematic pay channels; and RTL Zwei, an equity participation in the free-to-air channel.

