Safe Hits Market Cap of $171.96 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Safe has a market cap of $171.96 million and approximately $159,534.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $8.25 or 0.00042274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00266183 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00126688 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001511 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000465 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

