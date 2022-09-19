SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches One Day Volume of $110,134.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $716,127.87 and $110,134.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,457.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.65 or 0.00573816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00253045 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00049388 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Diamond Launch (DLC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

