SafeCapital Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $4,071.04 and approximately $23.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk).”

