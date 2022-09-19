SafeCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.51 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $1,483.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00266227 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00126667 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00042544 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001508 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000458 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

