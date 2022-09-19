SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $10,432.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00117703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00870102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SafeMoon Inu

SafeMoon Inu launched on May 9th, 2021. SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official website is safemooninu.com. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Inu is a community driven meme & gaming token. The Anti-PaperHand system distributes 2% of every transaction to holders. This incentivizes all hodlers and rewards people that stay on board. The upcoming play-to-earn metaverse gaming platform SMI Play with in-game NFTs will offer additional rewards for SMI token holders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

