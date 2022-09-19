SafePal (SFP) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

SafePal (SFP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One SafePal coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a market capitalization of $37.70 million and $4.91 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SafePal

SFP is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafePal’s official website is www.safepal.io.

SafePal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

