SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0443 on Major Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $18,698.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,585.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00057982 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010395 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00062960 BTC.

SALT is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

