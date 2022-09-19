SAM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

SAM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 1.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,548,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $161.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.