Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.43.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 854,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 226,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $40.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.