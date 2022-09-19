Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,002.00

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Sanshu Inu has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $11,002.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sanshu Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sanshu Inu has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sanshu Inu alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00866823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Sanshu Inu

Sanshu Inu launched on April 21st, 2021. Sanshu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Sanshu Inu is sanshuinu.finance. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sanshu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanshu Inu Finance is a fully decentralized, transactions network where all decisions are made by the community.$SANSHU’s deflationary mechanisms include a burn and redistribution system. 1% of each transaction is burned, and 1% is distributed as rewards to holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanshu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sanshu Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sanshu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sanshu Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sanshu Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.