Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.13.
SAPIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
Saputo Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. Saputo has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $26.98.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saputo (SAPIF)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.