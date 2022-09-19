Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sasol were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sasol by 50.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 342.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Sasol by 130.4% during the first quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 74,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Sasol during the first quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have weighed in on SSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.8716 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.
