SaTT (SATT) Trading 89% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SaTT (SATT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. SaTT has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $55,235.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SaTT has traded 89% higher against the dollar. One SaTT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SaTT

SaTT’s genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SaTT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaTT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaTT using one of the exchanges listed above.

