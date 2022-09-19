SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.