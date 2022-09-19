Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $43.10 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $45.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $3,294,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $558,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,747 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $714,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.