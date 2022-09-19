Scotiabank Cuts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$51.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.44.
TSE:EMP.A opened at C$36.65 on Friday. Empire has a 12 month low of C$34.71 and a 12 month high of C$46.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09.
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
