Scotiabank Trims Roots (TSE:ROOT) Target Price to C$4.50

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Roots Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE ROOT opened at C$3.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.07 million and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. Roots has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$3.95.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

