ScPrime (SCP) Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. ScPrime has a market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $31,384.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,303,047 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

