Scry.info Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $339,601.24 and $28,276.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info launched on January 22nd, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Scry.info Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens.The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

