SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,826 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,767,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $40.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GXO. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

